Swiggy off, Netflix paused: How to have the best weekend without spending a dime?

Picture this: It’s Friday evening. Your friends are pinging you with dinner plans, your Insta feed is full of people checking into hill stations or cafes, and there’s that little whisper in your mind saying,“Just one small Swiggy and Zomato order won't hurt.” But your wallet (and your financial goals) are screaming: no spending this weekend.

The surprise is that you may have an absolutely amazing, unforgettable weekend without spending a dime! Maybe it is even better than your usual pattern of spending ₹2000 and feeling guilty afterwards.

For the modern Indian that really wants to live an awesome life while spending less money, the zero spend weekend is the ultimate desi lifestyle experiment.

Also Read | I quit quick commerce for 30 days—What happened shocked me

Why a zero-spend weekend? This is important because mindset matters just as much as money. Moreover, spending a weekend with Zero Spending rewires your brain to exist in a society that teaches us that having fun is synonymous to spending money. This is why you need a zero-spend weekend:

This can help you break the cycle of dopamine, spend and do-over.

You can tap into the jugaadu genius that lies within yourself.

This can help you slow you down and think about what makes you happy.

And let's be honest, you did not buy fancy peri-peri fries instead of your mutual fund SIP.

The ground rules (Desi version) No spending money: Obvious, but important. Not on Swiggy, not on petrol, not even on that cute ₹ 99 thing on Meesho. Use what you already have: That includes your pantry, your books, your streaming subscriptions, your friends. Pre-plan: A little structure goes a long way. You don’t want to sit around saying, “Ab kya karein?” Involve others: Make it a group challenge with your flatmates, spouse, or even your Instagram followers.

Saturday morning: Slow, sacred, and soulful Start with silence: Wake up without alarms. Journal. Meditate. Do yoga. If that’s too much, just sip your chai on the balcony while watching the city wake up.

Get moving, desi-style: No gym? No problem. Try old-school skipping, dancing to 90s Bollywood music, or even doing a YouTube Garba workout.

Declutter like a boss: Channel your inner Marie Kondo, Indian edition. Clean your cupboard. Organise your kitchen. Donate those jeans that don’t fit but make you sad every Sunday.

Saturday afternoon: Learn, lounge, localise Read something that doesn’t glow: Pick up a real book. No Kindle. No scrolling. Bonus points for reading something by Rujuta Diwekar, Devdutt Pattanaik, or Premchand.

DIY lunch challenge: Open your fridge and pretend you’re on MasterChef India: Broke Edition. Make a dish using only what you already have. Maggi with a twist? Left over pulao paratha? Go wild.

Explore your gullies: Put on your chappals and take a walk. Discover that old banyan tree, the uncle who feeds the birds, or that corner kirana shop mural. Fall in love with your own city again.

Saturday evening: Culture over consumerism Movie night, Indian classic style: No Netflix binge. Instead, revisit a golden oldie —Guide, Anand, Pather Panchali, or Dil Chahta Hai. Light a diya. Make popcorn. Soak in the nostalgia.

Phone detox + family call: No Instagram, just call your dadi and ask her about her childhood. The stories you’ll hear? Priceless.

Sunday: Passion projects + inner work Create something: Write poetry. Make a rangoli. Start your blog. Write a song. Recycle an old speaker. Get your jugaad on.

Clean in a different room: Clear out your inbox. Eliminate old screenshots. Remove the fifty emails you never read. Emotional health equals mental clarity.

Free fun with friends: Host a zero-spend potluck. Organise a board game night. Have a terrace antakshari session. Your friends might whine at first, but they’ll thank you later.

Final thoughts: Rewriting the script You don’t need Goa to feel alive or a shopping haul to feel happy. The good life isn’t something you swipe your card for, it’s something youdesign intentionally.

A zero-spend weekend is your reminder that in a world obsessed with buying happiness, you already own most of it.