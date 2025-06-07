Swiggy off, Netflix paused: How to have the best weekend without spending a dime?

Picture this: It’s Friday evening. Your friends are pinging you with dinner plans, your Insta feed is full of people checking into hill stations or cafes, and there’s that little whisper in your mind saying,“Just one small Swiggy and Zomato order won't hurt.” But your wallet (and your financial goals) are screaming: no spending this weekend.
The surprise is that you may have an absolutely amazing, unforgettable weekend without spending a dime! Maybe it is even better than your usual pattern of spending ₹2000 and feeling guilty afterwards.
For the modern Indian that really wants to live an awesome life while spending less money, the zero spend weekend is the ultimate desi lifestyle experiment.
This is important because mindset matters just as much as money. Moreover, spending a weekend with Zero Spending rewires your brain to exist in a society that teaches us that having fun is synonymous to spending money. This is why you need a zero-spend weekend:
And let's be honest, you did not buy fancy peri-peri fries instead of your mutual fund SIP.
Start with silence: Wake up without alarms. Journal. Meditate. Do yoga. If that’s too much, just sip your chai on the balcony while watching the city wake up.
Get moving, desi-style: No gym? No problem. Try old-school skipping, dancing to 90s Bollywood music, or even doing a YouTube Garba workout.
Declutter like a boss: Channel your inner Marie Kondo, Indian edition. Clean your cupboard. Organise your kitchen. Donate those jeans that don’t fit but make you sad every Sunday.
Read something that doesn’t glow: Pick up a real book. No Kindle. No scrolling. Bonus points for reading something by Rujuta Diwekar, Devdutt Pattanaik, or Premchand.
DIY lunch challenge: Open your fridge and pretend you’re on MasterChef India: Broke Edition. Make a dish using only what you already have. Maggi with a twist? Left over pulao paratha? Go wild.
Explore your gullies: Put on your chappals and take a walk. Discover that old banyan tree, the uncle who feeds the birds, or that corner kirana shop mural. Fall in love with your own city again.
Movie night, Indian classic style: No Netflix binge. Instead, revisit a golden oldie —Guide, Anand, Pather Panchali, or Dil Chahta Hai. Light a diya. Make popcorn. Soak in the nostalgia.
Phone detox + family call: No Instagram, just call your dadi and ask her about her childhood. The stories you’ll hear? Priceless.
Create something: Write poetry. Make a rangoli. Start your blog. Write a song. Recycle an old speaker. Get your jugaad on.
Clean in a different room: Clear out your inbox. Eliminate old screenshots. Remove the fifty emails you never read. Emotional health equals mental clarity.
Free fun with friends: Host a zero-spend potluck. Organise a board game night. Have a terrace antakshari session. Your friends might whine at first, but they’ll thank you later.
You don’t need Goa to feel alive or a shopping haul to feel happy. The good life isn’t something you swipe your card for, it’s something youdesign intentionally.
A zero-spend weekend is your reminder that in a world obsessed with buying happiness, you already own most of it.
So this weekend, put away the wallet. Open your heart.
And discover that the richest experiences often cost nothing at all.
