With the festive season bringing attractive shopping offers, discounts and reward points, credit card spending tends to rise. While cards offer convenience and flexibility, careless usage can leave you with hefty bills, high-interest debt and a dent in your credit score. From paying only the minimum amount due to chasing reward points and overlooking hidden charges, here are some common mistakes to avoid while using your credit card.
Swipe smart: common credit card mistakes that can cost you dearly
SummaryReward points and a generous credit limit can make spending feel like a win, but unnecessary purchases and high credit utilization may cost more than you gain.
With the festive season bringing attractive shopping offers, discounts and reward points, credit card spending tends to rise. While cards offer convenience and flexibility, careless usage can leave you with hefty bills, high-interest debt and a dent in your credit score. From paying only the minimum amount due to chasing reward points and overlooking hidden charges, here are some common mistakes to avoid while using your credit card.
About the Author
A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast media, she has built a reputation for explaining personal finance in a way that is both practical and relatable.<br><br>She is working with Mint as an Assistant Editor and has previously worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times, Business Today, Fortune India, Outlook Money and Business Standard. She is also the co-author of “The Big Bull of Dalal Street”, a Penguin bestseller that chronicles the life of renowned investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She was also selected among a small group of journalists for the Asia Journalism Fellowship, underscoring her credibility in the field.<br><br>Aprajita is known for advocating unbiased, fee-only financial advice and for her sharp understanding of investor behaviour. Through her writing and storytelling, she continues to empower individuals to make more informed, confident financial choices. She is also a Kathak enthusiast.
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