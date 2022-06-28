Swiping your credit card for ready cash is easy but unlawful

Swiping your credit card for ready cash is easy but unlawful3 min read . 11:11 PM IST
- Certain merchant sellers offer to pay cash on cards but experts say this is illegal and should be avoided
Credit cards are no more a fashion statement. They offer several easy payment features to customers. And, in case of an an emergency situation, they allow users to withdraw cash from the ATM, the same as a debit card.
Not all credit cards offer this facility though. Where it does, one can withdraw only a certain percentage of the credit limit (about 40-50%) as cash. There is also no interest-free period available on such withdrawals; banks charge interest of up to 3.75% per month from the date of cash withdrawal till the full payment is made.
Some users have found a way to get around this and benefit from the interest-free period. Certain merchant sellers offer a ‘cash withdrawal facility’ to individuals. On swiping the credit card, the merchant’s bank account is credited with the amount transacted and this is given to the cardholder in the form of cash, albeit for a nominal fee. Separately, the cardholder needs to repay the amount to the credit card issuer after the interest-free period and before the due date.
“Such transactions typically happen at petrol pumps and retail outlets. Shopkeepers tend to convert their black money or unrecorded income through such transactions and also earn some fee from the credit card holders," said Deepak Suneja, financial services expert, I.P. Pasricha & Co.
If you keep aside the legalities of the transaction, both the merchant seller and the cardholder’s objectives are met. However, cardholders need to be wary of such transactions.
The risks involved
As long as cardholders can pay their dues on time, banks may not be concerned about such transactions. But some experts call these transactions ‘illegal’ and should be avoided.
Bharat Chugh, former judge and an advocate at the Supreme Court of India, said, “These may be treated as fraudulent transactions by the credit card company since there is misrepresentation/fraud, both on the part of the shopkeeper/merchant (who has an independent contract with the credit card company) and the customer."
In addition to fines or penalties that the credit card company may charge, the card user might also run the possibility of being blacklisted. If that happens, access to any further credit will be hampered.
In some extreme cases, the transactions could also be covered under the ambit of Anti Money Laundering Act, or the Black Money Act, if the merchant is trying to convert black money, said Suneja.
“In such cases, card holders could be summoned by the investigation authorities for verification of their involvement and the genuineness of such transactions. If anything adverse is observed during such investigation, the cardholder could also be made a party to the case," added Suneja.
Cardholders may also find it difficult to dispute any discrepancies in such transactions since they are not legal. “This is an expensive and potentially illegal practice, and customers are better off with a cash advance on the credit card. A cash advance, though costly, at least ensures security and little to no chance of being fleeced or scammed," said Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.com.
New hacks
There are also newer ways of bypassing the credit card cash withdrawal option coming up lately. Some platforms such as Cred and Mygate allow users to pay rent using credit cards by charging a transaction fee. But a few customers, in the guise of paying rent, transfer money to friends’ or relatives’ bank accounts, and then ask them to transfer the money back. This is akin to withdrawing cash using a credit card.
According to Mygate’s terms and conditions, such transactions will also be termed as ‘fraudulent transactions’ and necessary action will be taken against the cardholders.