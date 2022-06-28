Swiping your credit card for ready cash is easy but unlawful

Some users have found a way to get around this and benefit from the interest-free period. Certain merchant sellers offer a ‘cash withdrawal facility’ to individuals. On swiping the credit card, the merchant’s bank account is credited with the amount transacted and this is given to the cardholder in the form of cash, albeit for a nominal fee. Separately, the cardholder needs to repay the amount to the credit card issuer after the interest-free period and before the due date.

