I hold the following mutual funds for three years. I want to know if I should hold it for a longer period, say 10+ years, or should I switch to some other plans next year onwards for better returns?

1. Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund - Direct Growth

2. Aditya Birla Sun Life Tax Relief'96 Fund - Growth Direct Plan

3. L&T Tax Advantage Fund Direct Plan

- Arijit

All the funds that you have invested in are Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS). While these funds are managed just like equity diversified funds one difference between ELSS and other equity funds is the minimum allocation of the portfolio in equity. In ELSS, the fund should have a minimum of 80% in equity whereas in other equity diversified funds this limit is up to 65%. However, this condition does not have a major impact as most of the equity diversified funds will have more than 80% allocation in equities most of the time. Usually, you can continue to remain invested in ELSS even after the end of lock-in, if the fund performs consistently over a period. However, the funds you are invested in at present have underperformed its peers and also the funds from other categories. You may consider reinvesting your money from these funds into a mix of large cap, large & mid cap and flexicap funds. This can also help you create a portfolio based on your needs and risk profile.

- Answer by Harshad Chetanwala, founder MyWealthGrowth.com

(Have personal finance queries? Email us at mintmoney@livemint.com)

