Switched careers and stopped EPF contributions? Know what happens to your PF and pension

Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is an important part of building retirement savings for salaried employees. A part of your salary goes into your PF account every month, while your employer also makes a contribution towards it.
Individuals who switch careers or move to a job where EPFO-managed provident fund is not applicable may stop making regular contributions to their PF account. Similarly, the employer also stops their contribution towards both EPF and EPS.
The employee generally contributes 12% of their basic wages plus dearness allowance to EPF, while the employer also contributes 12%. Of the employer’s contribution, 8.33% is typically diverted towards the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), and the remaining portion goes towards the worker's EPF account.
When you leave your salaried job or become self-employed, you no longer have an employer making provident fund contributions on your behalf. The same thing applies to those who move to a job where EPF is not applicable.
For example, if you leave your job and start working for a foreign client that does not provide EPF, stop working altogether or start your own business, you may no longer be covered under the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).
Since EPF contributions are linked to to an employer-employee relationship, you cannot continue making regular mandatory employee and employer contributions to your EPF account on your own.
However, your existing EPF balance does not disappear in any of the above mentioned scenarios. The accumulated amount remains in your EPF account and can continue to earn interest until a certain period,
EPFO continues to credit interest in your account even after you stop working or leave your job, until you turn 58 years old, according to the central retirement fund body's FAQ section.
The current EPF interest rate is 8.25% per annum for the financial year 2025-26. This interest is credited in the member's account on a yearly basis. Meanwhile, EPS being a pension scheme does not earn any interest and the pension is calculated based on the average monthly salary of the last year of service multiplied by the number of years of service divided by 70.
If you are permanently moving to self-employment or stop working altogether, you may need to consider other retirement-saving options for your future contributions and social security.
Some options include the Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Pension System (NPS), Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) or other suitable investments, depending on your financial goal and risk parameter. However, it's prudent to check whether you qualify for these savings schemes or not.
Employees are advised to regularly check their EPF passbook and look for gaps in their monthly contributions. They should also check whether their employment and pension service details are correct.
This is because missing EPF contributions can result in a lower PF balance and, consequently, lower interest earnings over time. Without fresh contributions, the amount available for compounding also grows more slowly, which can reduce the overall retirement corpus.
If you make any EPF withdrawals before completing five years of continuous service, then the amount is generally treated as taxable under Rule 6 of Schedule XI of the Income-tax Act, 2025.
The tax treatment applies unless the withdrawal falls under specific exemption categories recognised under EPFO and income tax rules.
Exemptions may apply in cases such as:
However, service duration with previous employers is also counted if EPF balances have been transferred between employers without withdrawal. In such cases, the withdrawn amount does not attract tax, provided that you fulfill the minimum continuous service requirement.
Subscribers must also note that they only become eligible for 100% funds withdrawal once they have retired or resigned and remained continuously unemployed for at least two months i.e. 60 days.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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