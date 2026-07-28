Switched jobs and lost track of your old PF account? Govt explains how EPFO's e-portal can help

Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) members who have switched jobs multiple times often lose track of their old PF accounts, leaving retirement savings lying in inactive accounts for years.

To make it easier for such members to recover these balances, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has developed a dedicated e-portal that allows users to trace, access and transfer old inoperative PF accounts using Aadhaar-based authentication.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on 27 July, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje mentioned that the digital platform enables members to securely identify their old inoperative accounts and either transfer the balance to their active Universal Account Number (UAN) or apply for settlement.

What is EPFO's e-portal? The clarification came after a Member of Parliament asked whether the government was planning to launch an e-portal to help EPF members identify, link and activate their old provident fund accounts.

Responding to the query, Karandlaje stated, “The EPFO has developed an e-portal, which is a digital platform facilitating the members providing their Aadhaar-based authentication to track their inoperative accounts so as to securely access and transfer their old PF accounts to their active Universal Account Number (UAN) or get it settled.”

In simple terms, the portal is designed to help members who have forgotten about old PF accounts created during previous jobs.

Instead of relying on manual processes, eligible members can use Aadhaar-based authentication to locate these accounts and transfer the balance to their current UAN or withdraw the amount, wherever applicable.

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Who will benefit from the portal? The facility is expected to benefit employees who have changed jobs over the years and are unsure whether all their PF accounts have been merged under a single UAN.

In many cases, when employees leave an organisation without transferring their PF balance, the old account eventually becomes inoperative. Tracing such accounts can require multiple documents, employer verification, and lengthy follow-ups.

This digital platform aims to simplify this process by allowing members to authenticate themselves online and access their old PF accounts without extensive paperwork.

Can members who don't remember old PF account details also use it? The Minister was also asked whether the government planned to expand the portal to help members who cannot recall or access their old PF account identification details.

Karandlaje replied, “No such proposal is presently under consideration.”

This means there is currently no proposal to expand the portal for members who do not remember their old PF account details.

How will the portal reduce paperwork? The government said the platform is expected to reduce manual intervention and make the process of accessing old PF accounts more efficient.

“It is expected that the portal would reduce manual intervention, minimise physical documentation, and enhance transparency and efficiency through Aadhaar-based digital authentication and the digital submission of Joint Declarations for KYC updates (subject to due verification),” Karandlaje mentioned.

She added that this would facilitate the efficient, transparent, and hassle-free settlement of old inoperative EPF accounts.