Switched jobs? Here's why you should transfer your EPF balance instead of leaving it behind

When you change companies or organisations, it is common to end up with multiple EPF accounts linked to the same UAN. While the Unique Universal Account Number can remain the same throughout an individual's career, every new employer may create a separate PF account under it.
These accounts do no merge automatically. To consolidate their retirement savings, an employee needs to request a transfer of the Employees' Provident Fund balance from their old account to the current one.
While there is no rule that makes EPF transfer mandatory after switching jobs, doing so can help keep your retirement savings in one place and make account management easier. Here's why transferring your EPF balance after a job change is generally considered a good idea.
Even though all your previous PF member IDs remain linked to your UAN and continue to earn interest, transferring the balance to your current EPF account offers several benefits:
1. Better account management
2. Helps preserve continuous service history
3. Easier withdrawals and settlements
4. Faster and simpler transfer process
The transfer process has become easier in recent years, as EPFO allows members to submit transfer requests online through its member portal, provided their UAN is activated and linked with Aadhaar.
Step 1: Visit the official website of EPFO, and then sign in using your UAN and password. If you forgot the password, click on the reset option.
Step 2: Select 'one member and one EPF account' link under the online services tab, which will lead you to another window showing your personal details and EPF account of the current employer where the transfer will be credited.
Step 3: Fill in the required information, which includes the registered phone number, UAN number,
Step 4: Click on ‘Generate OTP’. Once you receive the one-time password on your registered mobile number. enter it on the portal for verification.
Step 5: A new window will pop up where you need to enter information about your earlier EPF accounts that you want to merge.
Step 6: Lastly, before clicking ‘Submit’, mark the declaration box.
Your current employer would then need to approve the merger request submitted on the portal. After they approve it, EPFO will process the request and merge the previous EPF accounts with the recent one.
An employee also has the option to merge EPF accounts via email. This is only applicable to those who may have two UANs.
In that case, you can request EPFO to deactivate the previous UAN. To do so, just send an email to uanepf@epfindia.gov.in and mention your current and previous UAN, followed by other necessary details.
Once EPFO verifies and acknowledges the request, the previous UAN will be blocked, while the current one will remain active. Once that is done, the employee would need to submit a fresh claim on the EPFO portal to get the funds transferred to the current UAN.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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