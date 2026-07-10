Switched jobs recently? EPFO's new rule can make your PF transfer hassle-free

Switching jobs may no longer require one of the most time-consuming Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) formalities. The (EPFO) has announced that provident fund balances linked to an Aadhaar-seeded Universal Account Number (UAN) will now move automatically when an employee joins a new organisation, eliminating the need to submit a separate transfer request. The change follows the migration of EPFO's member database to its new Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES) platform, which is intended to make member services faster and more streamlined.

The automatic transfer facility is expected to benefit employees who switch jobs during their careers and often end up managing multiple EPF accounts. Until now, members had to initiate a separate transfer request even after providing their UAN to the new employer and linking the new PF account with the existing UAN.

What changes for employees after a job switch Earlier, transferring PF accumulations from a previous employer to the current account involved several steps. Members had to submit a transfer application through the EPFO portal or offline, while the request also required processing through the employer and EPFO systems before the balance and service history could be merged.

With the new system, EPFO says Aadhaar-linked UAN-based accounts will be transferred automatically when a member changes jobs. This means employees will not have to file a separate online or offline transfer application solely to move their PF balance to the latest account.

The change is significant because the UAN is designed to remain the same throughout an employee's career, irrespective of the number of employers. By automatically linking successive PF accounts to the same UAN, EPFO aims to simplify account management and reduce paperwork.

Why keeping all PF accounts together matters Employees who change jobs frequently often accumulate multiple PF accounts. Merging these accounts helps maintain a continuous service record and consolidates retirement savings in one place.

A consolidated service history can also make it easier to track the overall PF corpus and may simplify the processing of eligible advances and final settlements. Members can view their employment history through the EPFO Unified Member Portal by logging in with their UAN credentials and accessing the Service History section after OTP authentication.