Switched jobs? Your EPF may not transfer automatically unless you meet these conditions

Employees changing jobs no longer need to submit a separate request to transfer their Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) balance in many cases. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) now automatically transfers the balance from the previous PF account to the new one for eligible members, reducing paperwork and speeding up the process.
However, the transfer is not unconditional. EPFO's member FAQs make it clear that the auto-transfer facility works only when prescribed eligibility criteria are fulfilled. Any mismatch in KYC details, Aadhaar linkage or employment records can delay the process.
Under the revised process, when an employee joins a new EPF-covered establishment, a new Member ID is created under the existing Universal Account Number (UAN). Once the new employer deposits the first month's EPF contribution, the system automatically generates a transfer request for eligible members. The accumulated balance from the previous PF account is then transferred to the new account unless the member actively stops the transfer.
According to EPFO, members with a fully KYC-compliant UAN seeded with Aadhaar generally do not need to file a transfer claim after switching jobs. The automatic transfer is triggered after the first month's contribution from the new employer is credited.
The facility is available only if:
Employees working in exempted PF trusts may continue to follow a different transfer process depending on the nature of the transfer. EPFO's FAQs state that transfers between two exempted establishments are carried out offline.
Even where the transfer is meant to happen automatically, employees should ensure that their records are complete before changing jobs.
EPFO advises members to verify that:
The date of exit is particularly important. EPFO says that if it has not been updated by the previous employer, the automatic transfer cannot proceed until the record is corrected.
Employees can review their employment records through the Unified Member Portal by logging in with their UAN and checking the Service History section. Verifying these details soon after joining a new employer can help identify discrepancies before they delay the transfer.
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