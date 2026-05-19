Switched to new tax regime? Deductions and exemptions you can no longer claim

The new income tax regime remains the default tax system for individual taxpayers, offering lower tax rates in exchange for missing out on several deductions and exemptions available under the old tax regime. However, taxpayers can still choose between the old and new regimes while filing their income tax returns.
Individuals opting for the new tax regime may not be able to claim a range of tax benefits linked to investments, insurance premiums, house rent allowance, home loans and other expenses. Hence, understanding the exemptions and deductions is crucial before making a choice.
The old tax regime provides various deductions and exemptions to taxpayers to lower their taxable income. As noted by ClearTax in a report, here are a few benefits that are exclusive to the old tax regime:
Under the old tax regime, annual income up to ₹2.5 lakh remains exempt from tax. Income between ₹2.5 lakh and ₹5 lakh is taxed at 5%, while income from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh attracts 20% tax. Earnings above ₹10 lakh continue to be taxed at 30%. Under the old tax regime, salaried individuals are eligible for a standard deduction of ₹50,000.
Under the new tax regime, income up to ₹4 lakh remains tax-free. Earnings between ₹4 lakh and ₹8 lakh attract 5% tax, while higher income brackets are taxed progressively from 10% to 30%. Under the new tax regime, salaried individuals are eligible for a standard deduction of ₹75,000.
Although, the new tax regime do no offer many deductions and exemptions as compared to the old regime, it comes with lower tax rates and a simplified tax structure. Under the new regime, salaried taxpayers can claim a higher standard deduction of ₹75,000, compared to ₹50,000 under the old regime. Additionally, no income tax is applicable on annual income up to ₹12 lakh, making it attractive for taxpayers whose income lies within that threshold.
The old tax regime, on the other hand, continues to benefit taxpayers who make tax-saving investments or claim multiple exemptions. Due to these provisions in each tax regime, taxpayers should properly evaluate their salary structures, exemptions, deductions, and long-term investments before deciding which regime suits them better.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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