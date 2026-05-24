Switching brokers or gifting stock? Here’s how to transfer shares to a new demat account

Investors may need to transfer shares from one demat account to another several reasons, such as switching brokers, gifting shares or consolidating multiple accounts. The transfer process allows securities to be shifted electronically without selling the shares, ensuring continuity of ownership (if not gift) and avoiding unnecessary transaction costs.
Transferring shares from one demat account to another may involve certain charges. Your bank of broker usually levy a fee of ₹10- ₹50 per transfer, or per type of share, while some may charge based on the number of shares transferred, according to a report by ClearTax.
In some cases, transfers between accounts held with the same DP may be free of cost. Additional charges such as stamp duty or tax implications may also arise in cases involving sale of gifting of shares.
There are primarily two ways through which investors can transfer shares from one demat account to another:
If you want to move shares between your own demat accounts or gift them, then you must use the off-market transfer option as it lets you transfer securities directly without impacting the order book.
There are primarily two ways through which investors can transfer shares from one demat account to another, which includes the online method and the offline method. Here's how each method works.
Under the offline method, investors are required to obtain a DIS from their existing broker. To complete the transfer successfully, you need to fill the following details carefully:
After filling in the required details, investors need to sign the DIS and submit it to their existing broker for processing. Once the request is verified, the broker initiates the share transfer process and levy applicable charges for transferring the securities from one demat account to another.
The Central Depository Services (India) Limited or CDSL offers an option to investors to do an online transfer of shares, known as electronic access to securities information and execution of secured transactions (EASIEST). Through this method, you can quickly transfer shares from one demat account to another online. Follow these steps:
The depository participant forwards the registration request and documents to to the central depository for verification. After the details are verified, investors receive the login credentials within 1-2 days, according to HDFC Bank. Once logged in, you can view the list of registered brokers or beneficiary accounts and initiate the transfer of shares electronically.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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