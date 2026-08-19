Switching from regular to direct mutual funds: Know the hidden tax cost — and when the move actually pays off

Regular and direct mutual fund plans can deliver different outcomes due to expense ratios, taxes and distributor costs. The decision to switch depends on factors such as the breakeven period and capital gains tax.

Sheetal Goel
Published19 Aug 2026, 09:54 PM IST
Switching from regular to direct mutual funds: Know the hidden tax cost — and when the move actually pays off. (AI-generated image)
Switching from regular to direct mutual funds: Know the hidden tax cost — and when the move actually pays off. (AI-generated image)

Both direct and regular plans of a mutual fund have the same portfolio and are managed by the same fund manager. The key difference is the expense ratio.

Regular plans have higher expenses, which reduce their NAV compared with direct plans. Over time, the lower expense ratio of direct plans can translate into higher returns as the investment compounds.

This often prompts investors to switch from regular to direct plans. But there are hidden tax implications and other factors you must consider.

What is the tax cost of switching from regular to direct plans?

Says Mukesh Kumawat, Executive Director, Anand Rathi Wealth, “Switching from a regular plan to a direct plan of the same mutual fund is treated as redemption of the existing units and a fresh investment in the new plan.”

The same treatment applies when switching from direct to regular plans.

He added that direct and regular plans have different ISINs and are therefore treated as separate investments for tax purposes. The same applies to switches between Growth and IDCW options, as each has a separate ISIN.

“Any capital gains arising on the redemption are taxable in the year of the switch,” Kumawat stated. The tax treatment remains the same whether the switch is made through an investment platform, broker or directly through the AMC.

When can switching have zero tax liability?

Kumawat noted that there are mainly two circumstances:

  • If the fund has delivered zero or negative returns at the time of switching, there is no capital gain and therefore no tax.
  • If equity fund units have been held for more than 12 months and total long-term capital gains from all equity investments during the financial year are within the 1.25 lakh exemption, there is no tax liability.

Also Read | Direct vs regular mutual funds: Which one should you choose?

How to consider the tax impact when switching from regular to direct plans?

Suppose an investor has a lump-sum investment of 1 lakh in the regular plan of a large-cap fund. The regular plan has an expense ratio of 1%, compared with 0.5% for the corresponding direct plan.

The investor has remained invested for two years, during which the fund has generated an average annual return of 10% before expenses.

Kumawat explained this as follows:

  • Assuming a 10% pre-expense return, the regular plan would earn about 9% and the direct plan 9.5%.
  • After two years, 1 lakh would grow to roughly 1.19 lakh, creating an LTCG of about 18,800.
  • Gains on units held for more than 12 months are treated as long-term and taxed at 12.5%.
  • If the 1.25 lakh annual LTCG exemption has already been exhausted, the tax on the 18,800 gain would be around 2,350, reducing the amount available for switching to about 1,16,450.
  • The direct plan would take roughly 4 to 5 years after the switch to make up for the initial tax outgo and catch up with the regular plan.

PeriodRegular plan @ 9% annualised returnsDirect plan @ 9.5% annualised returnsDifference
After 2 years, before switch 1,18,800
Tax on switch 2,350
Amount invested in direct plan after tax 1,16,450
After 1 year post-switch 1,29,492 1,27,512 1,980
After 2 years 1,41,146 1,39,638 1,508
After 3 years 1,53,849 1,52,904 945
After 4 years 1,67,696 1,67,429 267
After 4.4 years~ 1,73,700~ 1,73,700Breakeven
After 5 years 1,82,789 1,83,335 546 in favour of direct

*Hypothetical example

Also Read | Technology funds bounced back in July: Why investors should not rush to buy

How can investors decide whether to switch from regular to direct plans?

Kunawat noted that “there are multiple factors to consider, so the decision should not be based only on the expense ratio”.

  • Check the fund's year-on-year performance and alpha consistency.
  • Assess whether the chosen distributor of the regular plan adds value through fund selection, portfolio reviews, and investment discipline.
  • Calculate the capital gain, applicable tax, and whether the 1.25 lakh LTCG exemption is already used elsewhere.
  • Compare the post-tax amount moving to the direct plan with annual savings from the lower expense ratio.
  • If the remaining horizon exceeds the breakeven period, switching may be financially beneficial. Otherwise, it may not make sense.
  • Consider the FIFO rule for SIP investments and any applicable exit load before switching.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

Expense RatioMutual FundDirect Mutual FundsRegular Mutual Funds
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceSwitching from regular to direct mutual funds: Know the hidden tax cost — and when the move actually pays off
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.