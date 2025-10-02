Switching jobs? Here’s a guide to transfer your PF claims — Key FAQs answered

When changing jobs, transferring your Employees Provident Fund (EPF) balance to your new employer’s account is essential. Keep in mind that the Provident Fund (PF) does not automatically transfer to your new employer.

To ensure your savings remain safe and consolidated, you need to actively transfer your PF claim to your current employer. Here we answer key FAQs related to PF transfer:

Q-1 How to transfer PF online? EPFO has streamlined the online PF transfer process. Follow the steps below to complete the transfer-

Step 1: Log in to the Unified portal (member interface) with details such as your UAN number and password.

Step 2: After logging in, select ‘One Member – One EPF Account (Transfer Request)’ from the Online Services menu.

Step 3: Verify the current employer's personal details and PF account information.

Step 4: Click on ‘Get details’ to display the PF account details of your previous employment below.

Step 5: Select either the previous or current employer to attest the claim form and provide the member ID or UAN.

Step 6: Click on ‘Get OTP’ to receive an OTP on the UAN-registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and click ‘Submit.’

Step 7: After clicking ‘Submit,’ you'll get the tracking ID and PF account details. Print ‘Form 13,’ sign it, and submit it to your employer within 10 days of receipt.

Q 2- What are the necessary conditions to file the transfer claim online? The following are the requirements to submit the transfer claim online:

(a) Both previous and current member IDs (PF account number) must be accessible in the EPFO database.

(b) The employer should have registered the digital signature certificates of his authorised signatories with EPFO.

Q-3 Why is UAN important for online PF transfers?

The Universal Account Number (UAN) serves as a single umbrella for the multiple Member IDs assigned to an individual by different employers. It allows users to link all their EPF Accounts (Member IDS) to one account.

Q-4 How can I check if the PF amount has been transferred from my previous member ID to my current member ID?

You can verify this by viewing his passbook through the unified portal. On the homepage, navigate to View > Passbook. You'll have to enter details such as UAN, password, and captcha to log in. Once logged in, you can see the passbook. If his PF has been transferred, it will appear as a credit entry in the latest passbook.

Q-5 How to track the status of the online transfer claim?

The e-SEWA portal enables users to track the status of their transfer claim by navigating to the 'Online Services' tab and selecting 'Track Claim Status.’ After submission, the initial status displayed is “Pending with the employer." Once the employer approves the transfer request, the status updates to "Accepted by the employer."

Q-6 Whether the date of exit from the previous job is mandatory for applying for online transfer?

Updating the date of exit from a previous job is mandatory for online transfer applications. The exit date can only be updated after two months of leaving the job. Additionally, the exit date can be any date within the month when the last contribution was made by the previous employer.

Q-7 My PF transferred to my current ID, but my pension hasn't. What should I do?