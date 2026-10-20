Snowy Alps, lakeside Airbnbs and road trips: an 8-day Swiss holiday for ₹1.5 lakh per person

Switzerland is expensive throughout the year, so we felt the additional cost of travelling during New Year was not substantial enough to change our plans. We applied for Schengen visas through VFS Global in New Delhi. Getting appointments was easy, and we received our visas within four days of applying. This was much quicker than what we would typically expect during the busy summer travel season. Only four of us needed visas, which cost us about ₹48,000, as one of us already had a Schengen visa.