IDCW vs SWP: which of these options should retirees choose and why

Rounaq Neroy
5 min read5 Oct 2026, 01:23 PM IST
logo
Retirement planning should account for rising expenses rather than simply using today's spending level.(Pexel)
Summary
IDCW payouts from mutual funds are neither guaranteed nor necessarily tax-efficient. For retirees seeking regular cash flows, a disciplined SWP can offer greater control over withdrawals and taxation.

Recently, at dinner, I met individuals in their 50s, nearing retirement, and those who had already hung up their work boots. The hot topic was the rising cost of living and how to meet cash-flow needs during the golden years.

While most had built a sizeable corpus by investing in equity mutual funds over the years, some, particularly those in their 60s, had chosen the ‘Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal’ or IDCW option (erstwhile referred to as the dividend option), hoping to earn regular income to meet retirement expenses.

I was surprised by this and explained why this may not be a definitive way to address cash-flow needs.

IDCW myths

The fact is, IDCW payouts are not guaranteed, unlike interest-earning fixed-income instruments, and are often at the discretion of the mutual fund house and fund manager.

As per Sebi regulations, the scheme needs to generate a distributable surplus to declare an IDCW payout. Even if there is a distributable surplus, it does not obligate the fund manager to declare and give the payout.

In challenging years, if the scheme has not fared well, the fund may not announce an IDCW payout. Even if you have invested in a scheme under the “monthly IDCW” option, it only indicates the frequency at which the fund house reviews the scheme for potential distribution; it does not guarantee regular monthly payouts.

So, the IDCW option is not a sure-shot way of expecting regular and predictable cash flows during retirement.

It is also incorrect to assume that, like dividend yield in stocks, IDCW payouts in mutual funds work the same way. That is completely untrue. The IDCW payout comes from accumulated profits or the investors’ investment value, unlike stocks, where the company distributes profits by way of dividends to shareholders.

After the abolition of the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT), IDCW payouts are taxed as ‘income from other sources’ as per your income-tax slab.

If the IDCW payout from a single mutual fund house exceeds 10,000 in a financial year, initially, tax deduction at source (TDS) at 10% will take place, which will be adjusted when you file your Income-tax Return (ITR). If the PAN is not provided, the TDS rate doubles to 20%. The TDS rate is applied to the entire payout amount, not just the portion exceeding 10,000.

If you are in a higher income-tax slab, this can make IDCW a deterrent and a tax-inefficient option.

A better route

So, what is a better option for retirees or those looking for cash flows?

Choosing the growth option, where the fund manager reinvests profits back into the scheme, remains suitable for compounding wealth, along with opting for a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP). This facility allows you to withdraw money from a scheme systematically, monthly, quarterly, biannually, etc.

All you have to do is choose the frequency based on your cash-flow needs and set a prudent withdrawal rate. This gives you predictable cash flows and better control, unlike the variable and non-guaranteed IDCW option.

How much should the SWP rate be? Around 3-4% is ideal. In the initial years, the SWP rate may be 3%, depending on the corpus, and later, if the scheme is clocking a decent annualised growth rate, the rate may be increased to 4%.

Also Read | The biggest threat to your retirement is you

This needs to be done carefully; otherwise, the corpus may not be enough for the remaining years of life. Arbitrarily increasing the SWP rate raises the risk of exhausting the corpus sooner, particularly during prolonged downturns.

It is important that the schemes from which you are making systematic withdrawals are performing well, ideally clocking a much higher rate than the withdrawal rate.

It is best to remain conservative. A 3% withdrawal rate is the thumb rule that helps ensure you do not run out of money, or exhaust the mutual fund corpus, during retirement.

You also need to account for inflation, since it erodes the purchasing power of hard-earned money, estimate your monthly retirement expenses, determine the retirement corpus needed at the given withdrawal rate and then go ahead with the SWP.

For example, your present monthly expenses at age 56 are 55,000, inflation is 6% per annum on average, and you have four years before you hang up your work boots. In this case, your monthly retirement expenses will likely increase to about 69,436, or around 8.3 lakh annually.

Given this, your retirement corpus should at least be around 2.78 crore.

Now, say you have built this corpus by wisely investing in equity mutual funds. It is from this amount that you need to systematically withdraw annually. At a 3% rate, the first-year withdrawal would be around 8.33 lakh annually. This would change year after year depending on how the scheme fares.

If the NAV moves up, the corpus lasts for more years; if performance is not very good, it may last for fewer years. Hence, you also need to track how the scheme from which you are doing an SWP is performing.

Keep in mind that if you increase the withdrawal rate beyond the thumb rule, the corpus will last far less. There is a risk of outliving the corpus and being unable to meet expenses during retirement.

Also Read | Corporate NPS: why India needs to flip the retirement savings default

Tax-efficient withdrawals

Only the capital gain or profit component of systematic withdrawals is subject to capital gains tax.

Gains on equity mutual fund investments withdrawn within 12 months of investment are treated as Short Term Capital Gains (STCG) and taxed at 20%.

If the units withdrawn from equity funds have completed 12 months, the gains are treated as Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) and taxed at 12.5% if the gains are more than 1.25 lakh in a financial year. In other words, there is no LTCG on equity funds up to 1.25 lakh in a financial year.

This makes systematic withdrawals from equity mutual funds tax-efficient vis-à-vis the IDCW option. However, if the systematic withdrawals are from a debt mutual fund, the capital gains are taxed as per your income-tax slab.

If you are a retiree or soon will be retiring and looking for regular income, the SWP option offers greater control and predictable cash flows, depending on the withdrawal rate you set, as opposed to the unpredictable IDCW option.

It also offers better control and tax efficiency. Moreover, you do not have to time the market for withdrawals. Instead, it inculcates a disciplined approach to withdrawing, while units that are not withdrawn continue to compound wealth for you.

Rounaq Neroy is a financial markets and investment writer with over two decades of experience.

Also Read | Why more retirees are selling property to fund a richer, simpler retirement

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.