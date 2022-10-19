Symbiotics Investments launches $7.5 million green bond issue in India

Prashant Bhardwaj, Regional Manager for South Asia, Symbiotics, said, “This Green Bond is a confirmation of Symbiotics Investments strategy to make sustainability, social and green bonds accessible for smaller issuances in emerging and frontier markets. The issuance of this bond is fully aligned to our mission to foster sustainable development in emerging and frontier economies, and we are excited to nurture and grow this segment of the green bond market even further."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}