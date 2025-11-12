Symmetry, at what cost? How India’s buyback tax tilts the scales
Pratibha Kumari 4 min read 12 Nov 2025, 11:26 am IST
Summary
India’s new tax rule makes share buybacks fully taxable in shareholders’ hands. Experts warn it could deter payouts, distort capital flows, and hurt market confidence.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Share buybacks, once a preferred way for Indian companies to reward investors, are set to lose their shine.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story