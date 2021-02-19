Systematic Investment Plan: How to start SIP online?

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is immensely popular among mutual fund investors for its easy operation. Mutual fund experts believe that SIPs are the best way to invest periodically in the market. Under SIP, a fixed amount is deducted from a specified savings account every month towards a mutual fund chosen by the investors. It comes in handy to people who do not have a large sum of money to put in the lumpsum investment. There are various schemes which allow the investor to start a SIP with as low an amount as ₹500.