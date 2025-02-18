Money
Investing in mutual funds does not start and end with just SIPs
Kushal Bhagi 4 min read 18 Feb 2025, 12:37 PM IST
Summary
- SIPs are a great starting point for disciplined investing, but over time, managing your wealth effectively becomes critical. From risk assessment to tax efficiency, there’s much more to consider as your portfolio matures.
Once a niche concept, systematic investment plans (SIPs) have become a household name in India, with over 10 crore accounts fuelling the country’s investment boom.
