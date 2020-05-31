Comparing the performance of lump sum and SIP returns over long periods is helpful, but there is a problem. Investing through a monthly SIP, say, for a period of 10 years, will not be a substitute for making lump sum investment of an equivalent amount at the start of the 10-year period . This is because for most of us, the cash flow available for investing is earned month-on-month, rather than at a single point of time. Also, when we stagger an investment, it is more likely to be spread over a couple of years rather than for 10 years. Thus, we need to compare the returns from SIP and lump sum investments over shorter holding periods as well.