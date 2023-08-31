Get a loan against your MFs but be wary of the caveats

Get a loan against your MFs but be wary of the caveats5 min read 31 Aug 2023, 10:54 PM IST
Only 54% of retail money in India remained invested in equity mutual funds for more than two years in 2020, as investors redeem for various reasons. However, fintech platforms such as VoltMoney and Mirae Asset Financial Services are working to change this by offering loans against mutual fund units, providing short-term liquidity while allowing investments to continue growing. This approach circumvents capital gains tax, exit load charges, and unfavourable market timing, offering a versatile solution for various financial needs. However, experts caution that borrowing against MF holdings should be done strategically and with careful consideration of the risks involved.
Systematic investment plans through mutual funds (MFs) are the best way to meet your long-term financial goals. Financial planners or advisers will vouch for that. Yet, not many retail investors stay committed to their long-term plans. Only 54% of retail money remained invested in equity mutual funds for more than two years in 2020, as per data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India. The rest was redeemed for various reasons. Notably, investors do have the option of borrowing money against their MF units. Not many are exercising this option. Thus, a very small fraction of assets under management of the MF industry has been pledged. Firms like Bajaj Finance and Mirae Asset Financial Services, and startups such as VoltMoney are now working to change this scenario.