I have been regularly investing in various mutual funds schemes through SIPs for the last 10 years, and my current portfolio is around ₹50 lakh. Now I am about to retire, and I will also get Rs30,000 as pension per month. I want to start a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) from my mutual fund investments. Can you tell when the right time to do so is? What factors should I keep in mind?

--Arjuna Reddy

Answers by Sanjiv Bajaj, joint chairman and MD, Bajaj Capital:

It is good that you took an investment decision several years ago to invest in mutual fund schemes through the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) route. Since you have accumulated a decent amount of Rs50 lakh, it can ensure that your retirement is comfortable.

However, please note that we do not recommend SWP or Systematic Withdrawal Plan from equity mutual fund schemes. We suggest you switch an amount of Rs30 lakh from your total portfolio of Rs50 lakh to few debts fund schemes like medium-term income plan, banking and PSU debt fund, or corporate bond funds and then start an SWP from these debt fund schemes.

The remaining amount of Rs20 lakhs in equity mutual funds should be left there so that it continues to grow, and you may again switch this amount to debt funds after few years, whenever your debt fund portfolio is finished. However, please note that when you switch from equity mutual fund schemes to debt mutual fund schemes, you should take care of your long-term capital gain tax liability and ensure that you pay the tax, if due any.

I had purchased a house two years ago at a cost of Rs85 lakh. But I do not like the location and infrastructure around it. Hence, I have decided to sell it. Due to depressed conditions, I am only getting Rs75 lakh as the sale value. Would you please let me know whether I will be able to set off the loss of Rs10 lakh against my other business income and save tax?

--Rakesh

You must note that since you are selling the property in less than three years after acquiring it, the loss being incurred by you shall be treated as a short-term capital loss. This short-term capital loss of around Rs10 lakhs cannot be set off against business income or salary income etc. It can only be set off against any capital gain income, whether short-term or long-term. If you have short term or long-term capital gain from selling any other property or shares/mutual funds etc., then you may be allowed to set off this loss against the gains made by you.

Also, please note that short-term capital loss can be carried forward for eight years, and you may be able to set off the loss against the capital gain income in any of the future years.

