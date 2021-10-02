Systematic Withdrawal Plan from equity MFs not recommended

You must note that since you are selling the property in less than three years after acquiring it, the loss being incurred by you shall be treated as a short-term capital loss. This short-term capital loss of around Rs10 lakhs cannot be set off against business income or salary income etc. It can only be set off against any capital gain income, whether short-term or long-term. If you have short term or long-term capital gain from selling any other property or shares/mutual funds etc., then you may be allowed to set off this loss against the gains made by you.

