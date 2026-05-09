Considering systematic withdrawal plan for retirement? Here's how SWP works, how it is taxed and its benefits, explained

If you are a retired salaried taxpayer or investor looking for regular fixed payouts from your mutual fund investment, systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) generates regular and steady income while keeping your remaining corpus invested.
While a popular feature that provides investors either monthly or quarterly (as per choice) encashments of their invested corpus, in order to avail SWP, you need to first invest — either via SIP or lumpsum, in a mutual fund.
For its convenience, most ordinary investors choose the systematic investment plan (SIP) route to build a sizeable corpus in mutual fund instruments by being consistent over a long-term. Once the fund is in place, and either at a desired time in your life, or during retirement, this fund can be set to disburse a fixed amount on monthly or quarterly basis, as per your needs.
Notably, you can set the amount to be withdrawn and the cycle of withdrawal and both these factors can be updated as per your requirements.
From point of view of your bank balance, the SWP withdrawal can be described as being similar to your pension payout, or dividend amounts. When it comes to your investment, units are sold as per standing instruction to provide your income.
For example, if your set withdrawal sum is ₹10,000 per month, and if the NAV on the particular date is ₹20, a total of 500 units will be sold from your mutual fund portfolio to provide the requested amount.
It is important to note that the units sold will fluctuate depending on the NAV.
|Feature
|SWP (Systematic Withdrawal Plan)
|Purpose
|To withdraw money at regular intervals
|Cash Flow Direction
|Money comes from a mutual fund to a bank
|Suitable For
|Retirees, income seekers, and phased withdrawals
|Investment Style
|Monthly, quarterly, or custom withdrawals
|Corpus Requirement
|Requires a built-up fund (via SIP or lump sum)
|Main Goal
|Regular income from existing investments
|Risk Exposure
|Market risk during the withdrawal phase
|Time Horizon
|Medium to long-term, based on corpus size
|NAV Impact
|Units sold based on NAV on the withdrawal date
|Returns
|Focuses on stability and controlled drawdown
|Flexibility
|Can modify, pause, or stop withdrawals anytime
|Market Timing Advantage
|Avoids emotional decisions during market volatility
|Income Generation
|Regular income starts as soon as SWP is active
|Entry Point
|Requires prior investment or a lump sum
|Common Use Cases
|Retirement income, EMI support, phased goals
|Liquidity
|Liquidity is available, but withdrawal affects the corpus
|Investor Control
|Complete control over amount, frequency, and pause/start
|Source: Clear Tax
Point to reminder is that mutual fund withdrawals are treated as redemption and will hence be subject to tax rates as applicable for equities or debt depending on your choice of scheme. However, there are ways to make your withdrawals tax efficient.
For debt funds, if you start your SWP immediately, before completion of 36 months the gains would be added to your income and taxed at the applicable tax rates. But if you plan early, and start withdrawing after 36 months, the gains will be treated as long term capital gains (LTCG) and taxed at 20% after indexation. Thus, individuals in the higher tax bracket benefit from early planning.
For each SWP withdrawal, tax is applicable only for the capital gains portion — this means that of you withdraw ₹15,000 of which ₹10,000 is the principle, only ₹5,000 is taxed.
You can also off-set short-term and long-term gains against short and long-term losses, respectively, with carry forward of up to eight years, according to Clear Tax.
|Fund Type
|Holding Period
|Tax Type
|Tax Rate
|Equity/Equity-Oriented Funds
|Up to 12 months
|Short-Term Capital Gains (STCG)
|20% (plus applicable surcharge and cess)
|Equity/Equity-Oriented Funds
|More than 12 months
|Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG)
|12.5% on gains exceeding ₹1.25 lakh annually (plus applicable surcharge and cess)
|Debt/Non-Equity Funds
|Any duration (post-July 2024)
|Capital Gains
|Taxed at the investor’s applicable income tax slab rate (no indexation)
|Hybrid Funds
|Depends on equity exposure
|Varies
|If >65% equity, taxed as equity funds; if <65% equity, taxed as debt funds
|Source: Clear Tax
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.