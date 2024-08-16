Life cycle investing: How to adjust your asset allocation as you age.
Summary
- An ideal financial plan involves carefully blended allocations to a diverse range of asset classes to meet long-term goals. It is a combination of art and science, where multiple factors, including financial and behavioral, play a role in decision-making.
Asset allocation and portfolio diversification are key principles for any investor creating a long-term financial plan. This involves splitting investments across various asset classes, ensuring they do not move in the same direction or to the same extent simultaneously.