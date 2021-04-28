Taiwan looks all set to thrive in a post-covid world

Cold wars often harm strategic third parties in ways they cannot control and global travesties often provide opportunities for the very few. On the back of a turbulent 2019, with trade tensions between China and the US escalating, Taiwan had a lean year in terms of exports, with two of its major partners involved in a trade conflict. Smart tactical management of the pandemic at the beginning of 2020 allowed it to function without a high number of covid cases even as its neighbours were struggling.