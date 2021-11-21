‘Taiwan’s semiconductor making industry still has the upper hand’

Chang: Semiconductors form a cyclical industry. There are both good and bad times through the cycle; but, so far, we do not see any risk of oversupply until 2023, as there are many new players that want to jump on the bandwagon, and want to join the semiconductor foundry, including leading companies such as Intel and Samsung. But I don’t think their chances of success are very high. Intel has, over the last 10 years, announced twice that it would join the semiconductor foundry, but failed. The reason is that Intel has its own chips. Every company has its own circuit design, which is its intellectual property. Companies such as Apple and Google have their own circuit designs for chips, and when they deliver this to their competitor such as Intel for manufacture of chips, there is a risk. Intel even wanted to sacrifice their price to induce clients, but failed.

