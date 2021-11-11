I started working on a permanent basis in September 2018. Before that, I worked as a freelancer. Currently, I have around ₹12 lakh in my bank account, ₹5 lakh invested in stocks, ₹1.75 lakh invested in mutual funds and ₹4 lakh invested in a five-year fixed deposit. I’m planning to buy a plot of land worth ₹22 lakh. Should I pay the whole amount in lump sum or should I go for a home loan? I have plans to get married in 2-3 years. Also, there’s a chance that I might go abroad for higher studies in next 1-2 years.

—Name withheld on request

From all the details mentioned, you have close to ₹23 lakh and if you use these assets for buying the property then there will be hardly any liquidity left at your end. You should not liquidate all your assets to buy this property and you may consider taking a loan at this stage as interest rates are low. The rates may not necessarily remain low in future, but you may need some corpus as you are planning to get married or go abroad for studies.

Harshad Chetanwala is founder, Mywealthgrowth.com

