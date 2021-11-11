Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Take a loan instead of liquidating your assets

Take a loan instead of liquidating your assets

Istock
1 min read . 12:08 AM IST Harshad Chetanwala

You should not liquidate all your assets to buy a property and you may consider taking a loan at this stage as interest rates are low

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

I started working on a permanent basis in September 2018. Before that, I worked as a freelancer. Currently, I have around 12 lakh in my bank account, 5 lakh invested in stocks, 1.75 lakh invested in mutual funds and 4 lakh invested in a five-year fixed deposit. I’m planning to buy a plot of land worth 22 lakh. Should I pay the whole amount in lump sum or should I go for a home loan? I have plans to get married in 2-3 years. Also, there’s a chance that I might go abroad for higher studies in next 1-2 years.

I started working on a permanent basis in September 2018. Before that, I worked as a freelancer. Currently, I have around 12 lakh in my bank account, 5 lakh invested in stocks, 1.75 lakh invested in mutual funds and 4 lakh invested in a five-year fixed deposit. I’m planning to buy a plot of land worth 22 lakh. Should I pay the whole amount in lump sum or should I go for a home loan? I have plans to get married in 2-3 years. Also, there’s a chance that I might go abroad for higher studies in next 1-2 years.

—Name withheld on request

—Name withheld on request

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

 

From all the details mentioned, you have close to 23 lakh and if you use these assets for buying the property then there will be hardly any liquidity left at your end. You should not liquidate all your assets to buy this property and you may consider taking a loan at this stage as interest rates are low. The rates may not necessarily remain low in future, but you may need some corpus as you are planning to get married or go abroad for studies.

Harshad Chetanwala is founder, Mywealthgrowth.com

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!