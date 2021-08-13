Take care of tax treatment of interest on loans taken to purchase shares

What is the fate of the remaining interest, which is not allowed as a deduction from the dividends? Is that lost, or can one claim a deduction in any other manner? There have been quite a few decisions, mainly of the tribunal but also of a high court, which have held that such interest which has not been allowed as a deduction from dividends can be claimed as part of the cost of acquisition of the shares, while computing capital gains on sale of the shares. The deductibility of the interest is, therefore, postponed to the year of sale of the shares. Also, in such a case, the interest on the loan has to be identified with the particular shares acquired out of the loan and claimed against capital gains on sale of those shares only. The tax department, however, does not accept this view.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}