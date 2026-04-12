Take-home salary calculation: How much will your in-hand pay change if you have a ₹30 lakh CTC? Check here

Salary calculator: Salaries of most Indian employees across the country will go under major changes from April 2026, thanks to the newly implemented labour laws of the government.
The new labour laws, which were implemented in November 2025, and came into effect on 1 April, are quietly reshaping how salary is credited in India. According to the government, the restructuring will result in employees having more retirement savings in the long-term. However, in the short-term, the take-home salary of most salaried employees are going to be reduced.
With this move, the Centre aims to help salaried individuals save up enough money for their retirement to sustain a healthy life following their superannuation.
Under the new salary rules in India, the government has issued a “uniform definition of wages”.
As per the reforms, wages now include basic pay, dearness allowance (DA), and retaining allowance. These three components must make up at least 50% of an employee's total remuneration. At the same time, other components such as bonuses, HRA, and special allowances are classified as exclusions.
However, if these excluded components exceed 50% of the total salary, the excess amount must be added back to wages. This effectively raises the basic wage component for many employees.
Because several statutory benefits are calculated on wages, the change can increase employer and employee contributions to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPF) and may also affect benefits linked to wage calculations under the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).
As a result, retirement and social security benefits such as provident fund, gratuity, and insurance coverage could increase, while take-home pay for employees may decline slightly due to higher deductions.
If someone has a ₹30 lakh CTC, which is the total cost the company incurs by employing them, the new salary rules will have an impact on the in-hand salary. Here is how —
|Component
|Before ( ₹/month)
|After ( ₹/month)
|Change ( ₹/month)
|Basic Pay
|69,444
|1,04,167
|+34,723
|HRA
|41,667
|41,667
|—
|Special Allowance
|88,889
|54,166
|−34,723
|Total Gross
|2,00,000
|2,00,000
|—
|EPF Deduction (Employee)
|8,333
|12,500
|+4,167
|EPF Contribution (Employer 12%) (part of CTC)
|8,333
|12,500
|+4,167
|Professional Tax
|200
|200
|—
|Net Take-Home Salary
|1,91,467
|1,87,300
|–4,167
In this scenario, your take home salary drops by ₹4,167 per month. It must be noted that all these calculations are before tax. The actual salary may change when you factor taxes in.
While this may seem like a bad thing in the short run, over the longer term, this will be beneficial for your retirement savings. You will be contributing ₹1,00,008 more per year to your provident fund. Meanwhile, your gratuity after just one year of service will increase to ₹60,096.
The government's push to enhance retirement savings are aimed at helping salaried individuals after retirement. By giving up a part of your take-home salary every month, you will be heading towards a better and more secure retired life.
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
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