Take-home salary calculation: How much will your in-hand pay change if you have a ₹30 lakh CTC? Check here

Salary calculator: Salaries of most Indian employees across the country will go under major changes from April 2026, thanks to the newly implemented labour laws of the government.

The new labour laws, which were implemented in November 2025, and came into effect on 1 April, are quietly reshaping how salary is credited in India. According to the government, the restructuring will result in employees having more retirement savings in the long-term. However, in the short-term, the take-home salary of most salaried employees are going to be reduced.

With this move, the Centre aims to help salaried individuals save up enough money for their retirement to sustain a healthy life following their superannuation.

What is the government's new salary rule? Under the new salary rules in India, the government has issued a “uniform definition of wages”.

As per the reforms, wages now include basic pay, dearness allowance (DA), and retaining allowance. These three components must make up at least 50% of an employee's total remuneration. At the same time, other components such as bonuses, HRA, and special allowances are classified as exclusions.

However, if these excluded components exceed 50% of the total salary, the excess amount must be added back to wages. This effectively raises the basic wage component for many employees.

Because several statutory benefits are calculated on wages, the change can increase employer and employee contributions to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPF) and may also affect benefits linked to wage calculations under the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

As a result, retirement and social security benefits such as provident fund, gratuity, and insurance coverage could increase, while take-home pay for employees may decline slightly due to higher deductions.

How much will your in-hand salary reduce if you have ₹ 30 lakh CTC? If someone has a ₹30 lakh CTC, which is the total cost the company incurs by employing them, the new salary rules will have an impact on the in-hand salary. Here is how —

Component Before ( ₹ /month) After ( ₹ /month) Change ( ₹ /month) Basic Pay 69,444 1,04,167 +34,723 HRA 41,667 41,667 — Special Allowance 88,889 54,166 −34,723 Total Gross 2,00,000 2,00,000 — EPF Deduction (Employee) 8,333 12,500 +4,167 EPF Contribution (Employer 12%) (part of CTC) 8,333 12,500 +4,167 Professional Tax 200 200 — Net Take-Home Salary 1,91,467 1,87,300 –4,167

In this scenario, your take home salary drops by ₹4,167 per month. It must be noted that all these calculations are before tax. The actual salary may change when you factor taxes in.

While this may seem like a bad thing in the short run, over the longer term, this will be beneficial for your retirement savings. You will be contributing ₹1,00,008 more per year to your provident fund. Meanwhile, your gratuity after just one year of service will increase to ₹60,096.