Take loan to avoid tax: a new loophole in insurance town
Summary
- This sales pitch primarily targets whole-life insurance plans, where death benefits extend for the policyholder's lifetime up to 100 years.
It's been a year since the tax advantage for high-premium traditional life insurance policies ceased to exist, leading to a decline in their appeal among high net-worth individuals (HNIs). However, the insurance industry has found a workaround. They're promoting the seemingly innocuous loan feature in these policies as a means to sidestep tax obligations on maturity proceeds.