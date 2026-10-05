Taking a career break? Your EPF balance may stay tax-free, but interest earned after leaving the job could be taxable

Taking a career break does not necessarily mean your EPF account stops earning interest. But employees who leave a job and keep their EPF balance invested during the gap need to pay attention to the tax treatment of the interest earned during that period.
According to CA Chandni Anandan, tax expert at ClearTax, some Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) rulings have held that interest accruing on an EPF balance after cessation of employment can be taxable, even if the employee has already completed five years of service.
The distinction is important because the five-year service rule and the tax treatment of post-employment interest operate differently.
Under Section 10(12) of the Income-tax Act, the accumulated EPF balance up to the date of cessation of employment can qualify for exemption, subject to the applicable conditions. However, according to Anandan, some ITAT rulings have held that interest accruing after employment ends does not get the same exemption.
“Interest that accrues after that date is treated as income from other sources, taxable in the year it accrues,” Anandan said.
This means an employee who has completed more than five years of service is not automatically protected from tax on all future interest simply because the EPF withdrawal itself would qualify for an exemption.
The five-year continuous-service condition determines the tax treatment of the accumulated EPF balance at the time of cessation or withdrawal. It does not, according to the cited ITAT position, make interest earned after employment ends tax-free.
Consider an employee who has ₹10 lakh in EPF when they leave their job and then remain unemployed for two years. During this period, the EPF balance continues to earn interest.
The ₹10 lakh accumulated up to the date of leaving employment is treated separately from the interest earned during the break.
If the employee eventually resumes employment and completes five or more years of continuous service, the accumulated balance can qualify for exemption on eventual withdrawal, subject to the applicable rules. However, Anandan said the interest earned during the two-year employment gap would remain taxable as income from other sources under the ITAT position.
This is because the interest accrued after the employee had ceased employment, rather than while the person was still an employee.
For example, if ₹10 lakh earns ₹80,000 of EPF interest during a two-year job break, the treatment of the original ₹10 lakh and the ₹80,000 interest needs to be considered separately. The original accumulated balance may qualify for exemption based on the applicable five-year service condition, while the post-cessation interest can be taxable in the years in which it accrues.
Withdrawing the EPF during a career break introduces another layer of tax treatment.
If the employee has less than five years of continuous service, the withdrawal of the accumulated EPF balance can become taxable. If five or more years of continuous service have been completed, the accumulated balance can qualify for exemption, subject to the applicable conditions.
But the tax treatment of interest earned after cessation of employment is a separate issue, according to Anandan.
Transferring the EPF balance when joining a new employer helps preserve continuity of service for determining the five-year condition. However, it does not retrospectively change the treatment of interest that accrued during the period when the person was not employed.
A job break does not mean the entire EPF balance suddenly becomes taxable. The key distinction is between the balance accumulated up to the date employment ended and interest earned after cessation of employment.
The five-year rule primarily determines whether the accumulated EPF balance qualifies for exemption. According to the ITAT position cited by ClearTax, it does not automatically exempt interest earned during a subsequent employment gap.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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