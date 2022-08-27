Taking a Disney World vacation? How to budget for hotels, tickets and food
A guide to spending your money at Disney’s Orlando theme parks
A Disney vacation can be a budget-friendly trip or a veritable spending spree—depending on how you plan it.
The trick to finding deals is deciding which experiences are most important and planning accordingly.
“Our pricing structures are much more granular, much more flexible than they’ve ever been before," said Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney’s parks, experiences and products division.
Here’s a guide on navigating Walt Disney World on three different budget levels. (Note: Many of these tips translate to a Disneyland vacation as well, though the two resorts do vary in terms of offerings and pricing.)
Hotel: When planning a Disney vacation on a shoestring budget, one easy way to save money can be to stay off-site—meaning at a non-Disney-owned hotel. You don’t need to stay at a roadside motel, though. Look for deals on sites like Expedia or Priceline for Disney’s “Good Neighbor" hotels, which are located close to Disney’s theme parks. These hotels are AAA-approved and vetted to meet Disney standards. Some advertise rates that are competitive with Disney’s “value" resorts, which start at around $100 per night. A five-night stay at the Holiday Inn Resort Orlando-Lake Buena Vista costs $641 in late October through Expedia.
Guests staying at certain non-Disney-owned hotels are eligible for one major perk offered to families staying at Disney-owned resorts: early theme-park entry. Wherever you end up staying, be sure to factor in the cost of transportation. Not all off-site hotels offer complimentary shuttles to the parks, whereas Walt Disney World offers free transportation between its hotels and parks via boats, buses, monorails and gondolas.
Tickets: The starting price for a one-day theme park ticket hasn’t increased since 2018, a Walt Disney World spokeswoman said. The prices of tickets vary based on demand. If budget is an issue, consider going to the parks for fewer days. Single-park tickets are cheaper than the Park Hopper tickets that allow people to visit multiple theme parks in one day. Purchase tickets through an authorized third-party seller, such as Undercover Tourist or Get Away Today, to get a discount.
Don’t buy tickets from street vendors or eBay, since these can be scams. Authorized third-party ticket sellers will display a Disney-permitted emblem. And remember: Tickets don’t guarantee admission. Post-Covid, Disney implemented the Park Pass reservation system. Confirm that Park Pass reservations are available before purchasing your tickets and then link them to your profile in the My Disney Experience app to make your reservations immediately.
Food: Have breakfast in your room before heading to the parks, and pack food for lunches or snacks throughout the day. At counter-service restaurants, opt for free ice water instead of soda, and skip the sides on entrees. Pro tip: Buy Disney-themed treats like fruit gummies from a grocery store via Instacart and have them delivered to your hotel.
Extras: To avoid any temper tantrums in the gift shops, buy Disney toys, autograph books or the coveted mouse ears online in advance to surprise the kids during the trip. Also, Disney photographers stationed throughout the parks can take photos of you and your family with your smartphone, subject to Covid safety policies, at no cost.
For Disney fun on non-park days, visit Disney Springs, an outdoor shopping and entertainment complex, or check out the resorts located around Walt Disney World. Free activities throughout the resorts include campfire singalongs with Disney’s chipmunk characters Chip and Dale and outdoor movie screenings at night.
Hotel: Staying at a Disney-owned hotel comes with many advantages, aside from early park entry and free transportation. One of the biggest benefits is that park reservations are set aside for Disney hotel guests, giving you a better shot at getting to visit the parks when you want. Disney hotel guests get first access to a la carte Lightning Lane reservations to avoid the long lines for the most popular rides on a daily basis, a Walt Disney World spokeswoman said.
A standard room at “moderate" Disney hotels starts at around $235 a night, but can be more expensive depending on when you travel. Many of Disney’s value and moderate hotels have larger suites for bigger families.
Tickets: Purchasing Park Hopper tickets will provide your family with more flexibility throughout your visit, by allowing you to visit multiple theme parks in one day. The Park Hopper add-on costs between $65 and $85 a ticket, depending on the number of days you spend in the parks. These tickets can be bought directly from Disney; Park Hopper tickets for four days for two adults and two children cost nearly $2,500 for a late October visit. They can also be purchased through authorized third parties at a discount.
Food: To avoid blowing your budget on food, limit the number of sit-down restaurants you visit. To save money on these more expensive meals, sign up for a Disney Chase Visa debit or credit card. Cardholders can receive a 10% discount at select restaurants throughout Walt Disney World.
One of the hallmarks of a quintessential Disney vacation is the character meal: At certain restaurants, diners can meet and take photos with their favorite Disney characters. These meals skew more expensive than other restaurants. For a cheaper character dining experience, consider eating earlier. The breakfast buffet meal at Chef Mickey’s, a character meal at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, costs $42 per adult (not including tax and tip), versus $55 per adult for the dinner buffet.
Extras: To maximize your time at Walt Disney World, consider signing up for Genie+ each day you visit the parks. Genie+ is a service within the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps that allows theme-park visitors to skip the lengthy standby lines at popular attractions via so-called Lightning Lanes. The service costs $15 per person. Each park also has one attraction where you can buy Lightning Lane access individually, separate from Genie+. The cost ranges from $10 to $17 depending on the attraction and when you visit.
As for merchandise, resist the urge to spend money here and there. Disney Visa cardholders can receive a 10% discount on select merchandise purchases of $50 or more from certain stores.
For a peek backstage, consider the “Behind the Seeds" agriculture tour at Epcot (starting Oct. 2) or the “Caring for Giants" elephant tour at Animal Kingdom, which cost $35 per guest.
Hotel: If cost isn’t a concern, stay at a deluxe Disney resort, such as the Contemporary or Polynesian Resorts near the Magic Kingdom. Nightly rates for these hotels start at $390, but can go as high as more than $4,000 for a two-bedroom suite with club level access during popular times. Staying at a deluxe resort doesn’t have to come with a deluxe price tag. One way to score a deal is by renting a unit through the Disney Vacation Club timeshare program. Sites like DVC Rental Store and David’s Vacation Club Rentals rent out DVC members’ unused points to book units.
If you would prefer a break from Disney when you head back to your hotel, another option is staying at the Four Seasons Resort. The AAA Five Diamond Resort is located within Golden Oak, a luxury home community on Walt Disney World property.
Tickets: Splurge on the Park Hopper Plus add-on, which is priced between $85 and $105 depending on the number of days. These tickets enable travelers to visit multiple theme parks each day, in addition to granting them admission to visit Walt Disney World’s two water parks (Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach), the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex and Walt Disney World’s golf and miniature golf courses.
Food: Forget about the burgers and fries. There are many fine-dining establishments located throughout the Walt Disney World resort, including Victoria & Albert’s, which was one of only two restaurants in Florida to receive AAA’s Five Diamond Award in 2021. The prix-fixe menu starts at $295 per guest. (Keep in mind that restaurants can book up in advance.)
Extras: Book a private VIP tour for the most seamless theme-park experience. Disney’s VIP tours cost between $425 and $850 an hour, depending on the season, for a group of up to 10 people, with a minimum length of seven continuous hours. The tour will offer visitors front-of-line access to attractions and transportation between theme parks if you choose to visit more than one during the tour.
Want the highest-quality photos of your trip? Book a private session with a Disney photographer through the Capture Your Moment service, which costs $79 for a 20-minute session with up to eight people.
To avoid the crowds during the fireworks shows, reserve a private fireworks cruise, which starts at $399 plus tax, not including gratuities. The cruises take place on a 25-foot boat, fitting up to 10 guests. Banners, balloons and assorted snacks and soft drinks are included.
At Epcot, scuba-diving experiences resume Oct. 2, priced at $219 per person (not including tax).
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
