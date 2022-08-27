Taking a Disney World vacation? How to budget for hotels, tickets and food

Disney World on a Saver’s Budget

Hotel: When planning a Disney vacation on a shoestring budget, one easy way to save money can be to stay off-site—meaning at a non-Disney-owned hotel. You don’t need to stay at a roadside motel, though. Look for deals on sites like Expedia or Priceline for Disney’s “Good Neighbor" hotels, which are located close to Disney’s theme parks. These hotels are AAA-approved and vetted to meet Disney standards. Some advertise rates that are competitive with Disney’s “value" resorts, which start at around $100 per night. A five-night stay at the Holiday Inn Resort Orlando-Lake Buena Vista costs $641 in late October through Expedia.