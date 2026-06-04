Taking a home loan? Here's why your EMI should stay within 30% of monthly income

A well-planned home loan can turn the dream of homeownership into reality. Still, do keep in mind that it can also become a long-term financial burden if the EMI is not planned properly.

Banks approve home loans based on an individual's credit history, current credit score, repayment potential, recent financial performance (i.e., how sincere an individual is in repaying borrowed debt) and other factors related to an individual's creditworthiness.

What must not be overlooked while availing credit for a new home is that the highest EMI should not necessarily be the highest amount you qualify for, but the total amount you can easily and comfortably manage to repay without jeopardising your overall economic health and long-term targets.

Following this simple concept, smart home buyers can not only focus on availing a loan but also on maintaining financial integrity, clarity and flexibility. The focus must be on repaying your home loan EMIs on time. As a rule, a home purchase should boost your financial future, not limit your ability to save, invest, and meet other life objectives.

Why loan eligibility and affordability are not the same Generally, borrowers who are new to availing loans or lack experience with loan approvals make the mistake of treating bank approval as a signal that a loan is affordable. Be clear, approval of a loan does not mean that the loan will naturally become affordable for you. You should try to be honest with yourself. Will you be able to meet the home loan EMI obligations seamlessly?

What is your strategy in case an unforeseen expense arises? Before deciding to apply for a new home loan, be clear that securing the loan is just the first step. The main issue is paying the EMIs.

Rohan Goyal, Investment Research Analyst of MIRA Money, explains this idea in detail, saying, "The golden rule in personal finance is to put 20% of the property value as a down payment and keep your home loan EMI within 30-40% of your net monthly take-home income. This rule isn’t wrong, it’s incomplete."

He added, "The more important question is – what’s left after your EMIs? Invest at least 20–25% of income toward long-term goals. Maintain 6 months of expenses as an emergency buffer. Cover insurance, children's education, and lifestyle without strain.”

On the idea of a practical framework of one’s home loan EMI, i.e., when the percentage of the EMI stays within 30% of one’s monthly income, he explained:

30% or below - Comfortable zone; leaves room for investments, emergencies, and lifestyle

30–40% - Manageable, but requires disciplined budgeting.

Above 40% - Stress zone; savings and financial goals take a serious hit. Indian lenders approve loans up to 50-55% of your gross income, but approval is not a green light. If your EMI forces you to pause SIPs or skip term insurance, you've overborrowed regardless of what the bank sanctioned. The right EMI isn't a fixed percentage. It's what remains after your EMI that truly determines your financial health. Borrow what you can repay comfortably, not the maximum the bank will offer."

Right EMI is the one that protects your financial health Financial planners generally consider an EMI of up to 30% of the borrower's monthly income to be the easiest to manage range. For example, if your monthly income is ₹100,000, your home loan EMI should be between ₹25,000 and ₹30,000 (about 25-30% of your monthly income).

Such a strategy leaves room for emergency savings, investments, insurance and lifestyle-related expenses. Whereas any EMI that hovers between 35-45% may still be manageable, but it puts pressure on household finances and delays important wealth-building objectives.