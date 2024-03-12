Taking a personal loan for your wedding? Here are the essential things you must keep in mind
A personal loan can serve as a means to handle expenditures such as those incurred during a wedding, but exercising caution is paramount. It becomes a viable option only if you have a well-defined budget, a favourable credit history, and a clear repayment strategy.
A personal loan can be utilised to fund your wedding expenditures, with numerous banks in India providing dedicated personal loans designed for weddings. These loans are promoted as a means to support your ideal wedding without the burden of financial strain. Typically, they come with the following features: