Talliki Vandanam scheme 2026: Beneficiary students get ₹13,000 benefit; here's how to check your payment status

The Andhra Pradesh state government has begun annual disbursement of its Talliki Vandanam Scheme 2026 through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries. Launched in June last year, it is a welfare scheme aimed at supporting education in the state.
Talliki Vandanam provides ₹15,000 financial assistance to mothers or guardians of over 67.47 lakh eligible students. Payments released this month will likely benefit students for this academic year (2027).
The disbursal will be completed in two installments during the 2027 academic year — first to cover already students enrolled in schools and second to cover first time enrolments for the academic year.
The first installment is underway from today and is expected to continue over the next three days, Moneycontrol reported citing officials.
|Details
|Information
|Total Assistance
|₹15,000 per student
|Deduction
|₹2,000 for school infrastructure
|Amount Credited
|₹13,000
|Mode
|Direct Benefit Transfer DBT
You can check your payment status online as follows:
Applicants must provide the following documents:
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes and only intends to spread awareness. We advise readers to check and discuss with certified experts before making any financial decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.