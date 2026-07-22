Talliki Vandanam scheme 2026: Beneficiary students get ₹13,000 benefit; here's how to check your payment status

Beneficiaries under Andhra Pradesh's Talliki Vandanam scheme 2026 have begun receiving their 13,000 deposit in their accounts from today, 22 July. We explain the eligibility criteria, how to apply, and how you can check payment status.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated22 Jul 2026, 04:29 PM IST
Beneficiaries under Andhra Pradesh's Talliki Vandanam scheme 2026 have begun receiving their <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13,000 deposit in their accounts from today, 22 July.
Beneficiaries under Andhra Pradesh's Talliki Vandanam scheme 2026 have begun receiving their ₹13,000 deposit in their accounts from today, 22 July. (Representative Image)

The Andhra Pradesh state government has begun annual disbursement of its Talliki Vandanam Scheme 2026 through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries. Launched in June last year, it is a welfare scheme aimed at supporting education in the state.

Talliki Vandanam provides 15,000 financial assistance to mothers or guardians of over 67.47 lakh eligible students. Payments released this month will likely benefit students for this academic year (2027).

Talliki Vandanam Scheme 2026: Payment, eligibility

  • Andhra Pradesh is disbursing 10,120.78 crore for more than 67.47 lakh eligible students across the state to continue their education. Each student will receive 13,000 of the 15,000 entitlement, with 2,000 directed towards the school's account to be used for sanitation and maintenance costs, according to a Clear Tax report.

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  • The eligible students range between Class 1 to 12 in a recognised school, with minimum 75% attendance. The report added that orphans and highly vulnerable children (street children) studying under recognised voluntary organisations may be considered under special provisions.
  • Students admitted to ITI or Polytechnic schools, and those covered under specified fee reimbursement programmes are excluded from the scheme.
  • Further, in order to be eligible, mothers / guardians of a child from rural areas must have income below 10,000 per month, while those from urban families are capped at income below 12,000 per month. The benefit is not limited per family and is available for every eligible child in a household.
  • The family of the child must have a rice card, land holding less than three acres (wet) and / or less than 10 acres (dry), no private four-wheeler, electricity usage below 300 units per month, house size smaller than 1,000 sq ft., and no government or public sector job.

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  • The mother / guardian's bank account for the scheme deposit must be Aadhaar-seeded and NPCI-mapped bank account, the Clear Tax report added.

What is the disbursal schedule for Talliki Vandanam scheme?

The disbursal will be completed in two installments during the 2027 academic year — first to cover already students enrolled in schools and second to cover first time enrolments for the academic year.

The first installment is underway from today and is expected to continue over the next three days, Moneycontrol reported citing officials.

DetailsInformation
Total Assistance 15,000 per student
Deduction 2,000 for school infrastructure
Amount Credited 13,000
ModeDirect Benefit Transfer DBT

Talliki Vandanam: Check payment status online

You can check your payment status online as follows:

  • Visit the government's official Talliki Vandanam portal here — https://bm-sgsw.ap.gov.in/BM/
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘Status Check’ and select ‘Talliki Vandanam’ under the Scheme Type section.
  • Enter the beneficiary's Aadhaar number and complete Aadhaar OTP verification.
  • Enter the captcha code and click submit to view payment status and other details.

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How to apply? What documents do you need?

  • Headmasters of schools in the state update records through UDISE / Child Info systems.
  • Student data is matched with the household database and GSWS officials conduct field verification.
  • Once eligibility is verified, the approved beneficiaries are included in the payment list.

Applicants must provide the following documents:

  • Aadhaar Card of the mother/guardian and the student.
  • A valid Rice Card.
  • Mother/ guardian's Aadhaar-seeded and NPCI-mapped bank or post office savings account details.
  • Bank passbook (showing account number and IFSC code).
  • School admission and enrolment details of the student.
  • Aadhaar-linked mobile number for OTP and status updates.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes and only intends to spread awareness. We advise readers to check and discuss with certified experts before making any financial decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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