Tanishq Golden Harvest, a monthly gold savings plan. All you want to know

Tanishq Golden Harvest account is a monthly gold savings plan where investors can pay a monthly installment of as low as as ₹2,000 or multiples of ₹1,000 for 10 months through cash at their showrooms, online through the website or Tanishq Golden Harvest mobile App. At the time of maturity, an investor can avail a special discount of upto 75% of first installment amount, at the time of redemption.

For an instance, if you invest ₹2,000 per month, you will end up paying a total of ₹20,000 in 10 months. At the 13th month period, Tanishq will allow you to redeem benefits or gold worth ₹21,500. You must mandatorily close the account within 400 days from the date of opening your Golden Harvest account.

Here are the key things to know about the plan:

> You can enroll into Golden Harvest program and open a new A/c online using our Golden Harvest App or website. You can also open the A/c at any of our Tanishq showroom.

> Anybody above 18 years of age is eligible to enroll in Golden Harvest.

> Once the first instalment is paid, you cannot change the instalment amount.

> As of now, you cannot redeem your account online. You can visit and buy from any of the 335+ Tanishq showrooms across 200+ cities.

> You are mandatorily required to carry your original Golden Harvest book for redeeming your account.

> You can redeem the account before maturity. Golden Harvest bonus however would be applicable provided you have paid 6 monthly instalments on the due date and the redemption date is in 7th month. You need to visit the store with your Golden Harvest book in case you want to do so.

> Here are some additional benefits that Tanishq's Golden Harvest Plan offers:

- You get to be an Encircle member-TITAN Company’s loyalty programme and enjoy host of benefits from over 1000 stores.

- You can buy from any of the Tanishq showrooms across India.

- You can club your Golden Harvest discount at the end with any ongoing offers that Tanishq has at that time. Thus get that extra benefit.

- As a Golden Harvest member, you get all the details of any scheme being offered by Tanishq. Get the information advantage.

- You can get your jewellery checked for its purity for free at any of our showroom, you can also get it cleaned and serviced for nominal charges.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via