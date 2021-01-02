Tanishq Golden Harvest, a monthly gold savings plan. All you want to know

Tanishq Golden Harvest account is a monthly gold savings plan where investors can pay a monthly installment of as low as as ₹2,000 or multiples of ₹1,000 for 10 months through cash at their showrooms, online through the website or Tanishq Golden Harvest mobile App. At the time of maturity, an investor can avail a special discount of upto 75% of first installment amount, at the time of redemption.