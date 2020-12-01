Tanishq has launched Rivaah Aashirwaad jewellery, a monthly purchase plan for their entire range of designs in gold and diamond jewellery. Rivaah Aashirwaad purchase plan allows you to plan your jewellery purchase over 10 months, with the flexibility of redemption from the seventh month. Rivaah Aashirwaad jewellery purchase plan offers you the unique opportunity to get a great discount of up to 40% on the making charges of your dream gold jewellery.

At redemption stage, you can buy any gold of diamond jewellery for the total value in your account.

How does upto 40% discount apply?

The discount happens as below:

Redemption facility is allowed from seventh month and onwards. On your sixth installment, you can avail a discount of 10% on the making charges of your gold jewellery, if your monthly installment is between ₹20,000 and ₹49,000. The discount percentage is 20% if your monthly investment is ₹50,000 or more.

On your seventh installment, you can avail a discount of 15% on the making charges of your gold jewellery, if your monthly installment is between ₹20,000 and ₹49,000. The discount percentage is 25% if your monthly investment is ₹50,000 or more.

On your eighth installment, you can avail a discount of 20% on the making charges of your gold jewellery, if your monthly installment is between ₹20,000 and ₹49,000. The discount percentage is 30% if your monthly investment is ₹50,000 or more.

On your ninth installment, you can avail a discount of 25% on the making charges of your gold jewellery, if your monthly installment is between ₹20,000 and ₹49,000. The discount percentage is 35% if your monthly investment is ₹50,000 or more.

On your tenth installment, you can avail a discount of 30% on the making charges of your gold jewellery, if your monthly installment is between ₹20,000 and ₹49,000. The discount percentage is 40% if your monthly investment is ₹50,000 or more.

Important terms and conditions under Rivaah Aashirwaad jewellery plan

> Customers cannot make installment payments through Tanishq Exchange Policy, Gold Exchange Policy, Gift Cards, Golden Harvest credit notes.

> Option to place advance order for any product is not available. Customers will have to make purchase from readily available stock at the time of redemption.

> At redemption stage, customer has option to opt for ongoing offer instead of the discount offered under Rivaah Aashirwaad, if the ongoing offer is higher.

> Customers cannot avail any benefit of Rivaah Aashirwaad, if their account is suspended due to irregular payments or if they did not purchase within 330 days from date of enrollment.

> Customers cannot avail any other benefit if they choose to close their Rivaah Aashirwaad account before maturity. Complete amount paid by customer will be refunded.

> The plan does not allow any change in the original enrollment value.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via