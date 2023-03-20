Target maturity funds are fine but beware of the reinvestment risk

Take, for instance, a TMF maturing in about 9.5 years and offering 7.5% YTM at the time of investment. If all the future cash flows are assumed to have been reinvested at a lower interest rate of 6.5% (about 100 basis points, or bps, lower), the actual return would be 7.3%, 20 bps lower than the original YTM. In the worst-case scenario of future yields falling to 5.5%, the return on investment would be about 7.1%, 40 bps lower than the original YTM of 7.5%. (One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.)

