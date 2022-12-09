Target maturity funds vs Tax free bonds: Where should you bet?

Expert 2: Nitin Rao,Head Products and Proposition, Epsilon Money Mart

In the current market scenario, investors are looking for safer options with expectations of a decent interest rate and to protect their capital. Investors can explore the options in debt mutual funds which have various categories suitable for different time horizon and low volatile needs. Investors can explore options like Target Maturity Funds which are like tax free bonds in terms of high safety and negligible credit risk. Target maturity funds are passive debt funds which have a specified maturity date and the bonds held in the portfolio are aligned with the maturity date. TMF invests in government securities, psu bonds and AAA -rated corporate papers which are held to maturity. In TMF the investor knows exactly when the scheme will be completed, and the quality of holdings held. Whereas Tax free bonds are the fixed income securities issued by public undertakings offering tax free interest income to investors. The papers held are by PSU focusing on infrastructure related projects. The quality of G-sec holding of TMF has a high credit profile compared to tax free bonds.