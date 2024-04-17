Target net savings of 35% of pay for a corpus of ₹5 crore by age of 60
To reach a retirement corpus of ₹5 crore by the age of 60, a 38-year-old should save 35% of their ₹16.2 lakh annual income. By investing 80% in equities and 20% in debt schemes with a 10% annualized return rate, this goal can be achieved.
I am 38 years old, make ₹1.35 lakh a month, and want to accumulate ₹5 crore for my retirement. Where and how should I invest to achieve this objective?
—Name withheld on request
