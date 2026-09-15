Customer discount, lower prices, employee 401(k) contribution, share with vendors: How US firms are using tariff refunds

Companies in the United States are using funds got from the Trump tariff refunds to offer sale deals and discounts to customers, lower prices, and make more 401(K) contributions for their employees, besides sharing the temporary windfall with their vendors, according to a Bloomberg report.
Companies getting refunds after the Supreme Court struck down US President Donald Trump's tariffs have become “creative” with the funds, it added. SCOTUS struck down Trump's tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) in February, under which some $166 billion was collected by the government.
Among other things, the refunds are being used to cover rising costs, supplement employee retirement accounts and repay debt, as per the report. It added that some companies are also sharing their temporary windfall with vendors, besides increasing deals for shoppers impacted by inflation prices.
A Bloomberg News analysis noted that companies in the Russell 3000 Index mentioned “tariff refunds” close to 1,000 times in earnings calls and filings in July, August and September, a 4x increase compared to previous earnings season. They have revealed receipt of around $9.8 billon in refunds during that period, it added.
Here's a look at how some of the companies are using the tariff refunds:
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
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