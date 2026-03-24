Tata AIA introduces funds focused on innovation, equity and global AI for wealth creation

Tata AIA Life Insurance has introduced three new investment funds linked to its unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs). These funds provide investors with exposure to India’s innovation-led growth sectors and global technology trends. The offered products include the Large Mid Cap Innovation Fund, Large Mid Cap Innovation Pension Fund and the Global AI & Technology Leaders Fund.

Furthermore, the New Fund Offer (NFO) for these schemes will remain open from 24 to 31 March 2026. The units for the domestic fund are priced at ₹10, whereas the global fund is priced at $10 at the close of the offer period.

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Harshad Patil, Chief Investment Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance, commented, “Innovation is reshaping economies, both in India and globally. With the launch of the Tata AIA Large Mid Cap Innovation Fund, Tata AIA Large Mid Cap Innovation Pension Fund, and the Tata AIA Global AI & Technology Leaders Fund, we are providing our policyholders with the opportunity to invest in these transformative sectors while continuing to benefit from the protection of life insurance. This is the right moment for investors to capitalise on these opportunities and secure their financial future.”

Focus on domestic innovation and retirement planning Two of the newly launched funds, i.e., the Large Mid Cap Innovation Fund and the Large Mid Cap Innovation Pension Fund, are designed to invest in equities. They will focus on large and mid-cap companies in the country, driving innovation across sectors. These funds aim to generate long-term capital by allocating between 60% and 100% to equities. The remaining funds will be deployed in debt and money market instruments. Both the funds are benchmarked against the NSE 500 Index.

The pension variant is available through Tata AIA’s ULIP-based retirement solutions. It is structured to support long-term wealth creation for retirement purposes. It focuses on combining market-linked returns with life insurance coverage. Thus aligning with the growing demand for integrated financial planning products and services.

Global exposure through AI and technology investments The third investment offering, the Global AI & Technology Leaders Fund, provides investors with international exposure by focusing on and tracking businesses involved in artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors and digital infrastructure. The fund follows a passive investment strategy and maintains an equity exposure range of 70% to 100%.

Further, this particular fund is available through Tata AIA’s dollar-denominated ULIP plan. Thus, permitting policyholders to diversify through geographies while participating in global trends.

As detailed by the company, these funds are regulated under applicable financial regulations and come with a high-risk profile due to their equity-oriented investments. Furthermore, individuals who wish to invest in these funds must remain invested for a minimum lock-in period of 5 years, as mandated for ULIPs.

Tata AIA reported assets under management of ₹1.45 lakh crore as of February 2026. Thus reflecting a 23% year-on-year increase. This is supported by growth in new business premiums and investment performance.

The launch of these funds aligns with rising investor interest in thematic, globally diversified investment strategies, particularly those linked to innovation and emerging technologies.

How to invest and what should you keep in mind? If you wish to explore the company's products, you can visit https://www.tataaia.com/. Still, do keep in mind that before making any investment decisions, you should understand the products clearly and discuss with a certified investment advisor, so that your investment decisions are guided by professionals and based on your current financial situation and long-term economic objectives.

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