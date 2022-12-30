Tata AIA Life introduces Emerging Opportunities Fund with Ulips

NEW DELHI: Tata AIA Life Insurance has launched Emerging Opportunity Fund, which will invest in mid-cap companies and emerging market leaders with the potential to generate significant future growth. The applications for ULIP plans with New Fund Offering (NFO) window will remain open till 31 December.
Investments in the Fund can be made through Tata AIA’s ULIP offerings like Fortune Pro, Wealth Pro, Fortune Maxima and Wealth Maxima. In addition, the Fund will also be attached to Tata AIA’s Param Rakshak Solutions. This offers consumers the unique opportunity to benefit from the long-term growth potential of equity while securing their loved ones with the protection of a life insurance cover.
The investment objective of the Fund is to generate capital appreciation in the long term by investing in a portfolio of stocks that offer opportunities in the mid-cap space and emerging leaders in the new age sectors offering significant long-term wealth creation along with insurance benefit. The fund can invest up to 30% of the portfolio in equity and equity related instruments falling outside the mid-cap range.
This equity fund is suitable for consumers who are looking to benefit from the long-term growth potential in equity and have a relatively higher risk appetite. Mid-cap stocks usually go through a high degree of market volatility which tends to even out in the long term. An investor participating in this NFO should be comfortable averaging out market volatility by staying invested to benefit from long-term compounding returns.
Harshad Patil, executive vice president and chief investment officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance, said, “As mid-cap companies continue to grow rapidly, investing in these stocks offers our policyholders a great opportunity to build wealth. Mid-cap stocks are likely to see healthy returns since India’s market is on a growth trajectory. Our ULIP funds have performed well in comparison with benchmarks and are highly rated by rating agencies such as Morning Star. New funds such as the Emerging Opportunity Fund will offer our existing and new investors an opportunity to participate in the growth of the Indian markets through equity investments with the added benefit of life insurance."
“This Fund aims to invest in a portfolio of stocks in the mid-cap space and emerging leaders in the new age sectors. These new age companies are present across market caps. Most of them are leaders in the industries that they operate and provide a long runway for growth. With the new Fund’s ability to seamlessly move from mid and large cap bias to mid and small cap bias, we aim to capture such emerging long-term themes. This we believe is the key value-add of our new Fund offering", he further added.
