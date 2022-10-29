Tata AIA Life partners Medix to offer specialised critical illness cover

Accessible through an easy-to-use mobile app, Tata AIA’s policyholders can use it to avail health check-ups and adopt wellness activities thereby benefiting from a healthier lifestyle. Add to this, consumers get upfront discount and renewal on their premiums. Ms. Sigal Atzmon, President and CEO of Medix, said, “At Medix, we have been pioneering and advancing cutting edge virtual care, always combining digital solutions with human interactions and provide our customers with objective advice, and support, enabling improved accessibility and implementation of high-quality medical care. An exciting new chapter in our mission to close the gap between patients and healthcare systems at large has been opened by our association with TATA AIA India in providing Personal Medical Case Management Services. This association with TATA AIA truly makes a difference; it represents a shared commitment and vision to reduce unwarranted healthcare variations across the region, improve medical outcomes, and most importantly, improve the overall care experience."