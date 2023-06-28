Tata AIA partners with WhatsApp, PayU to introduce industry's first premium payment feature1 min read 28 Jun 2023, 03:34 PM IST
Tata AIA, the life insurance arm of Tata Group, has introduced digital payment options through WhatsApp and Unified Payment Interfaces, a first in the insurance industry. The new feature allows policyholders to pay premiums digitally and receive instant confirmation.
Tata Group-backed life insurance arm, Tata AIA on Wednesday introduced digital payments via WhatsApp and Unified Payment Interfaces. This newly added payment option is first-of-its-kind in the insurance industry and offers an instant premium payment facility through WhatsApp and UPI-enabled payment options.
