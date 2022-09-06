Tata AIA records better persistency ratio than peers in FY22

“To be the best on persistency ratio is a testimony to our consumer centric way of working - to delight our consumers across all stages - from the point of sale to consumer onboarding to renewal and beyond. Keeping our consumer’s needs at the forefront, we offer multiple new-age digital solutions for their benefit and convenience. We are committed to serving our customers with speed and agility as their preferred life insurance partners," said Naveen Tahilyani, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata AIA Life.