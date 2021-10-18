Tata AIG announces launch of RPAS insurance and distribution tie-up with TropoGo

“Driven by our core value of Customer First, we have co-created a market fit product with due consideration given to invaluable inputs from the Drone Federation of India (DFI). Our product fulfils the market requirement and is in line with the recommendations of the working Group formed by IRDAI on RPAS Insurance. We are confident that our RPAS insurance product shall exceed the expectations of all stakeholders in the drone ecosystem," said Sushant Sarin, president-commercial business, TATA AIG General Insurance Ltd.